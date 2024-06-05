Syrsky holds meeting of working group on unmanned systems; it is planned to improve logistics, supply chain, workshop work

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/CinCAFofUkraine

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky held a meeting of the working group on unmanned systems, within the framework of which priorities for the development of ground, sea and air unmanned systems were identified and key tasks were identified at all levels.

"Together with Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Major General Anatoliy Barhilevych, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov and unit commanders, we determined the priorities for the development of ground, sea and air unmanned systems and identified key tasks at all levels. The field commanders, known to you by their call signs Veres, Madyar and Achilles, have unique combat experience in the use, delivery and establishment of unmanned systems," Syrsky said on Facebook.

He said it is critically important to have a common understanding of the further development of these technologies and to be aware of the challenges that Ukraine faces. The commander-in-chief noted "the impressive results of unmanned systems and the teams that use them, including in the hot Kharkiv direction."

"We plan to further improve logistics, supply chains, workshop operations, communications, training, recruiting capable crews for unmanned units, research and experimental work, and eliminating bureaucratic barriers, in particular when it comes to decommissioning lost drones," he said.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said he plans to regularly hold such meetings.

"We will be flexible, dynamic and proactive. This is the only way we can build the army of the future," he said.