19:27 05.06.2024

Deputy Defense Minister: We're introducing comprehensive approach to protecting rights of military personnel; there to be on-site inspections, well-functioning mechanism for responding to complaints

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine continues reforms aimed at strengthening the protection of the rights of military personnel, creating a modern healthcare system, developing the social sphere, as well as a policy of attracting, developing human capital and the humanitarian sphere, Deputy Minister of Defense Natalia Kalmykova said.

According to the Ministry of Defense press service, Kalmykova spoke about this during a meeting with a delegation of the Council of Europe headed by the head of the Department for the Implementation of Human Rights, Standards of Justice and Legal Cooperation of the Council of Europe Frédéric Dolt.

It is indicated that special attention was paid to the work of the newly created Central Directorate for the Protection of the Rights of Military Personnel.

"We are introducing a comprehensive approach to the issue of protecting the rights of military personnel. It will provide for on-site inspections at the scene of the incident, and a well-established mechanism for responding to specific complaints with subsequent measures to restore rights," the deputy minister said.

According to her, protecting rights is only one of many blocks in building a new system in the military, in the center of which is a person.

"It includes motivation, mental health, the creation of a new healthcare system, including rehabilitation, national-patriotic education and much more. We hope for support and assistance in this matter," Kalmykova said.

The Department for the Implementation of Human Rights, Standards of Justice and Legal Cooperation of the Council of Europe said dozens of projects to protect human rights are currently being implemented.

"We have separate programs to train legal specialists in various aspects of human rights protection, as well as programs. Since the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine, we have actually doubled our efforts," he said.

The parties also agreed to strengthen cooperation and further work in this direction.

