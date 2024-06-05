Ukraine, China hold political consultations in Beijing

On Wednesday, June 5, political consultations were held at the level of the Deputy Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and China.

According to the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine, the Ukrainian delegation was headed by First Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha, the Chinese delegation – by Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China Mr. Sun Weidong.

"The Sides discussed the issues on bilateral agenda, outlined the steps to intensify contacts at the highest and high levels, to strengthen positive dynamics in trade and economic cooperation as well as to develop further interaction within the framework of international organizations," it said.

The ministry also noted that the interlocutors underlined the importance of upholding the principles of the UN Charter and international law. As was stated by the parties, mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity is the foundation on which bilateral relations between Ukraine and China are based.

Sybiha informed his counterpart about the situation in Ukraine and preparations for the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland. The Ukrainian side expressed its hope that the participation of the People’s Republic of China in the said event could become a good opportunity to make a practical contribution to the establishment of just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

He also underlined that the only foundation to achieve such peace is the Peace Formula of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Within the framework of the visit to Beijing Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine also met with the Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasia Mr. Li Hui and the Vice Minister of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee Mr. Chen Zhou.