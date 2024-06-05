Facts

12:42 05.06.2024

Defense forces eliminate 1,280 invaders, 40 enemy artillery systems over day - General Staff

1 min read
Defense forces eliminate 1,280 invaders, 40 enemy artillery systems over day - General Staff

During the day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 1,280 occupiers, 12 tanks, 16 armored vehicles, 40 artillery systems, three air defense systems, 39 drones, two cruise missiles, 81 units of vehicles and special equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on enemy losses on Wednesday, June 5.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to June 5, 2024 approximately amount to: about 513,700 people of military personnel (plus 1,280) people, 7,806 tanks (plus 12) units, 15,036 armored combat vehicles (plus 16) units, 13,385 artillery systems (plus 40) units, 1,092 MLRS units, 830 units of air defense equipment (plus three) units, 357 aircraft units, 326 helicopters, 10,805 operational-tactical UAVs (plus 39), 2,270 cruise missiles (plus two), 27 ships/boats, one submarine, 18,297 automotive equipment and tankers (plus 69) units, and 2,223 units of special equipment (plus 12)," the message says.

Tags: #defense_forces

MORE ABOUT

11:04 30.05.2024
Over day, Defense Forces liquidate 1,160 invaders, 35 artillery systems – General Staff

Over day, Defense Forces liquidate 1,160 invaders, 35 artillery systems – General Staff

17:05 25.05.2024
Khortytsia group: Ukrainian Defense Forces completely stop enemy near Strilecha-Hlyboke, knocking them out of their positions

Khortytsia group: Ukrainian Defense Forces completely stop enemy near Strilecha-Hlyboke, knocking them out of their positions

12:41 24.05.2024
Defense Forces eliminate 1,240 occupiers, 42 artillery systems, one aircraft – General Staff

Defense Forces eliminate 1,240 occupiers, 42 artillery systems, one aircraft – General Staff

11:32 23.05.2024
Enemy loses 1,330 people over day

Enemy loses 1,330 people over day

17:17 21.05.2024
Kharkiv regional council redirected 60 million UAH to support the Defense Forces - head of the regional council

Kharkiv regional council redirected 60 million UAH to support the Defense Forces - head of the regional council

11:23 20.05.2024
Enemy loses 1,400 people in one day – General Staff

Enemy loses 1,400 people in one day – General Staff

11:34 03.05.2024
Defense forces carry out airstrikes on 11 areas of concentration of Russian troops during day

Defense forces carry out airstrikes on 11 areas of concentration of Russian troops during day

14:40 02.05.2024
Ukrainian Defense Forces improve tactical position in Serebriansky forestry area – Khortytsia Task Force

Ukrainian Defense Forces improve tactical position in Serebriansky forestry area – Khortytsia Task Force

17:05 02.04.2024
Ukrainian defense forces destroy 976 enemy artillery systems in March

Ukrainian defense forces destroy 976 enemy artillery systems in March

09:41 25.03.2024
Russians lose almost 640 people over day

Russians lose almost 640 people over day

AD

HOT NEWS

Protection, restoration of energy must be given total attention of all responsible officials

HQ participants identify priority areas for deployment of expected air defense systems – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Russia's cruelty towards Ukrainian children who became victims of its aggression is most shameful of its actions

Peace looks like making sure Russia never occupies Ukraine, and doesn't mean NATO membership for country – Biden

Shmyhal: Saving electricity will be part of our daily lives in coming years

LATEST

Situation in Kupyansk area tough, enemy trying to break through Ukrainian defense from two directions – Syrsky

Turkey could help to extend list of Peace Summit participants, include China, Brazil in this process – Yermak

Kuleba discusses with Swiss counterpart preparations for upcoming Global Peace Summit

Race of drone, electronic warfare capabilities of central importance in Russia-Ukraine war – ISW

Ukraine expects to strengthen military-industrial complex cooperation with Turkey – Defense Ministry

Yermak on Peace Summit: We’ll be very glad to see Kamala Harris as well as other leaders, reps of West, Global South

Half of Ukrainians believe that Zelenskyy did not fulfill most of his election promises, half of them blame his entourage for this – KIIS opinion poll

Another evacuation train from Kherson met by Ukrainian Red Cross in Khmelnytsky

USA, its partners working to find ways to use Russian frozen assets for Ukraine – U.S. Dept of Treasury

Yermak, heads of world's leading universities discuss promotion of Ukrainian Peace Formula

AD
AD
AD
AD