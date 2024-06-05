Defense forces eliminate 1,280 invaders, 40 enemy artillery systems over day - General Staff

During the day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 1,280 occupiers, 12 tanks, 16 armored vehicles, 40 artillery systems, three air defense systems, 39 drones, two cruise missiles, 81 units of vehicles and special equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on enemy losses on Wednesday, June 5.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to June 5, 2024 approximately amount to: about 513,700 people of military personnel (plus 1,280) people, 7,806 tanks (plus 12) units, 15,036 armored combat vehicles (plus 16) units, 13,385 artillery systems (plus 40) units, 1,092 MLRS units, 830 units of air defense equipment (plus three) units, 357 aircraft units, 326 helicopters, 10,805 operational-tactical UAVs (plus 39), 2,270 cruise missiles (plus two), 27 ships/boats, one submarine, 18,297 automotive equipment and tankers (plus 69) units, and 2,223 units of special equipment (plus 12)," the message says.