17:31 03.06.2024

Umerov calls on world's leading defense companies, technology giants to invest in production of weapons in Ukraine

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov has called on the world's leading defense companies and technology giants to invest in the production of weapons in Ukraine and create joint defense enterprises.

“At the IISS Asia Security Summit: The Shangri-La Dialogue met with representatives of the world's leading defense companies and technology giants, including BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Airbus, Boeing, Saab, Google and Oracle, and a dozen other defense companies,” the minister said on Facebook.

According to him, “this partnership has great potential: Ukraine gets access to the modern technologies, and companies get the opportunity to develop advanced weapons.”

As Umerov stressed, “te establishment of a powerful military industrial base is a matter of national security for us.”

“We already cooperate with these companies, and our soldiers successfully test their weapons, equipment, and technologies on the battlefield, providing unique feedback that allows the companies to improve their products. Our focus is production in Ukraine or the involvement of Ukrainian companies in cooperation with these global giants,” he noted.

