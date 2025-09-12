Interfax-Ukraine
Telecom
17:11 12.09.2025

Return on investment in Diia is 100 times – 1st Dpty PM

2 min read
The budget of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine for the development of the portal and application Diia was about UAH 1.8 billion, and the total effect of digital services is estimated at UAH 184 billion, where each invested hryvnia paid off 100 times, First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov reported.

"The total effect of services in Diya is UAH 184 billion. At the same time, the budget of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, which was spent on the development of the Diia portal and application during this time, is about UAH 1.8 billion. We can confidently say that every hryvnia invested in Diia has paid off 100 times. Therefore, Diia is the best investment of the state," Fedorov wrote in the column of Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, the study by Civitta analyzed 87 services in Diia, including "basic" ones, which include obtaining various certificates, extracts, as well as Diia. Signature, Online Marriage, eEntrepreneur, eBaby and others save UAH 49 billion every year.

The second category of support programs in Diia - eHouse, eWork, eRecovery, national cashback and grant programs have UAH 6.5 billion of savings every year.

It is noted that the third category of services is construction, IDP status, and seafarers' certification, which result in UAH 4.2 billion of savings each year. And of these, more than UAH 3.6 billion is an anti-corruption effect.

The study also showed that the anti-corruption effect of 87 studied services is UAH 7.4 billion per year.

"For example, UAH 7.4 billion is the approximate budget of Vinnytsia or 74 built schools. Or almost 500,000 FPV drones," Fedorov emphasized.

He also added that further work is being carried out on the services eExcise, eNotary, eCourt and an online gambling business monitoring system.

The study was implemented by Civitta with the support of Switzerland within the framework of the EGAP program, which is implemented by the Eastern Europe Foundation.

Previously, the First Deputy Prime Minister reported that the Ministry of Digital Transformation is working on creating a special platform in the Diia application through which Ukrainians will be able to report problems in their communities and regions.

Tags: #diya #mykhailo_fedorov #investment

