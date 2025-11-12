Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:14 12.11.2025

European Commissioner Kos to take part in EU-Ukraine investment conference

2 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/marta.kosmarko

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos will take part in the EU-Ukraine investment conference, which will be held on October 13-14 at the ReBuild Ukraine Expo exhibition center in Warsaw.

The European Commission reported this on Wednesday.

The message notes that the event will bring together business leaders, investors and civil servants to accelerate the recovery, reconstruction and gradual integration of Ukraine into the EU single market.

"Commissioner for Enlargement, Marta Kos will open the conference alongside Ukraine's Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture, Oleksiy Sobolev. They will also present instruments and programmes under the expanded Ukraine Investment Framework, targeting key sectors such as energy, water management, housing and support for small farmers. Together, they are set to present new instruments and programmes under the expanded Ukraine Investment Framework, targeting key sectors such as energy, water management, housing and support for small farmers," the press release notes.

For the first time, the conference will also extend the Ukraine Investment Framework to strategic industries that reinforce the country's resilience and defence capabilities. "New financing tools will be introduced for companies engaged in dual-use production, such as next-generation drone manufacturing, advanced navigation and communication systems, aeronautical and space technologies, and critical metallurgical capacities," the report notes.

Reforms will also feature prominently in the discussions, "as they are key to attracting sustainable private investment and supporting Ukraine's path towards EU accession. In line with the recommendations set out in the EU's latest enlargement report for Ukraine, progress on key accession-related reforms, notably in the rule of law, corporate governance, and the fight against corruption, will be essential to build investor confidence, strengthen the business climate, and unlock the full potential of the Ukraine Investment Framework," the European Commission reports.

The Commission will provide updates on the European Flagship Fund for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, the central instrument for mobilising investment in the country's long-term modernisation. "Together, these actions reflect the EU's strong and sustained commitment to supporting Ukraine's recovery, reconstruction, and modernisation - investing in its competitiveness, resilience, and deeper integration into the European economy," the report notes.

