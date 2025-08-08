DTEK Grids in Ukraine invests UAH 2.3 bln in electricity infrastructure reliability in H1 2025

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/minenergoUkraine

Distribution System Operators (DSOs) under DTEK Grids invested nearly UAH 2.3 billion in energy infrastructure during the first half of 2025, focusing on repairs, reconstruction, and new construction projects, the company's press service reported.

"In the first half of the year, we invested nearly UAH 2.3 billion into new construction, technical upgrades, and reconstruction of power grids and energy equipment. This includes UAH 686 million for the implementation and development of commercial electricity metering systems, and approximately UAH 930 million for other related initiatives. We also invested close to UAH 352 million in repairs across four Ukrainian regions," said Alina Bondarenko, CEO of DTEK Grids, as quoted in the statement.

According to the press release, the company updated 4,370 kilometers of overhead power lines, 2,870 kilometers of cable lines, and over 3,600 energy facilities in Kyiv, as well as the Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Odesa regions.

As part of its investment program for the first half of the year, DTEK's DSOs reconstructed three transformer substations and four distribution substations, built seven new transformer points, and installed more than 101,000 smart meters.

"DTEK Grids' DSOs are actively executing their 2025 maintenance program to prepare the energy infrastructure of Kyiv, and the Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Odesa regions for the upcoming heating season," the operational holding noted.

In particular, more than 60% of the planned maintenance work on overhead lines was completed in the first half of the year.

DTEK engineers also performed maintenance on 634 transformer substations and distribution points, as well as nearly 3,000 additional energy facilities.

DTEK Grids operates energy distribution and grid maintenance businesses in Kyiv and the Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Odesa regions. Its DSOs serve 5.1 million households and 150,000 businesses.