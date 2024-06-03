Naftogaz head Chernyshov may return to govt – MP Zhelezniak

Head of the board of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy Oleksiy Chernyshov can head the Ministry of Infrastructure, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak (the Holos faction) said on Telegram.

In addition, according to him, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Oleksiy Kuleba may become Minister of Regional Development.

“By dates: today they will announce, tomorrow they will gather a faction and officially the coalition will nominate a candidate for the prime minister, on Wednesday (June 5) the committees will hold meetings and vote in the Verkhovna Rada,” he wrote.

According to the deputy, Chernyshov can also become deputy prime minister for restoration.

The press service of Naftogaz did not comment on potential personnel decisions to the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

As reported, on May 9, 2024, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration - Minister for Communities and Territories Development and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov.