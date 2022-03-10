Ministry of Digital Transformation launches eVorog chatbot in Telegram

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine launches the "eVorog" chatbot in Telegram, the ministry's press service said on Thursday.

"If you see Russian equipment or invaders, then send the exact geolocation of their location, as well as photos and videos. To do this, you will need to confirm your identity through the Diia application," the message says.

To use the chatbot you need to: follow the link in your smartphone https://t.me/evorog_bot; click "log in" and confirm your identity in Diia; choose what exactly you saw: equipment or occupiers; send photo or video; select an area from the list and send the geolocation of equipment or manpower of the enemy; describe what you see in your own words.

All data regarding the enemy will be transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.