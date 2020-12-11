Facts

16:11 11.12.2020

Rada may consider appointments of Energy, Education Ministers next week - Kravchuk

2 min read
Deputy Head of the Servant of the People faction Yevhenia Kravchuk admits that in the coming plenary week the Verkhovna Rada may consider the appointment of heads of two ministries: Energy and Education and Science.

"At the beginning of next week, we have one, or maybe two, faction meetings, where personnel issues will be considered. First of all, it is necessary to decide on the appointment of the Energy Minister and the Education Minister [...] Therefore, on Monday or Tuesday we will meet with the candidates and, obviously, if there is a positive decision of the faction, the voting can take place in the second half of the plenary week," Kravchuk told Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

The deputy head of the faction said that such appointments must be made, since the recently adopted law, after its entry into force, "actually deprives the acting ministers of any powers."

"Accordingly, it is important to appoint new ministers as soon as possible, and the Prime Minister has already stated this," Kravchuk said.

Speaking about the candidates for the ministerial posts, the MP said: "As far as I know, Acting Minister of Education and Science Shkarlet will apply. As for the Energy Minister, the leadership of the faction has not announced any candidates so far. Perhaps this will be known early next week."

Tags: #rada #ministries
Interfax-Ukraine
