18:11 31.05.2024

As many states as possible should take part in Peace Summit – President of Finland

As many states as possible should take part in Peace Summit – President of Finland

Finnish President Alexander Stubb called on the countries of the world, including the global South, the Middle East and the United States, to take part in the Peace Summit in Switzerland.

"I think it is of outmost importance that as many countries from around the world as possible participate in the Peace Summit in Switzerland on June 15. I call upon as many counties from the global South, global East and of course the global West, including the United States, to be there. It is a question of how we find a common path towards peace. That is what President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people are trying to do," Stubb said at a joint press conference of participants in the third Ukraine-Northern Europe summit.

He also called for support for Ukraine on its path to joining the EU and NATO.

"It must be made clear to a country like Russia and to a leader like Putin that aggression has consequences, and those consequences are that Ukraine is a member of the European Union and a member of NATO," Stubb emphasized.

Tags: #peace_summit #finland

