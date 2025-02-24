Finland to provide EUR 4.5 mln in aid to Ukraine

Photo: Pixabay

Finland will provide Ukraine with EUR 4.5 million for the reconstruction of the eastern and southern parts of the country, the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

"Finland supports the second phase (2025–2027) of the Partnership Fund for a Resilient Ukraine (PFRU) with a total of EUR 4.5 million. There are nine countries channelling their support to Ukraine through the Partnership Fund," the ministry said.

PFRU is a partnership fund through which nine countries channel their support to Ukraine. It strengthens the resilience of regions and communities to crises by supporting early recovery and responding to the acute basic needs of the population. Support will also be directed to long-term activities aimed at promoting peace and activities that will promote national identity and unity.

The project supports vulnerable groups on the front lines, such as victims of sexual violence and war veterans, and responds to psychosocial support needs. The fund also supports the return of children forcibly displaced from Ukraine and the search for those missing in the war. The fund also contributes to supporting Ukraine's European integration.

As noted, Finland supported the first phase of the fund with a total amount of EUR 4.3 million in 2022–2024. During this time, PFRU has implemented, among other things, 577 recovery support projects, helped two million people access basic services, implemented media campaigns, and supported mental health services, as well as social stability and resilience in eastern and southern Ukraine.