In 2024, joint military assistance from Nordic countries to amount to EUR 6 bln – Zelenskyy

This year, joint military assistance from the Nordic countries will amount to EUR 6 billion, which will strengthen security measures, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"We have established a new security architecture within our circle Ukraine - Northern Europe, with five security agreements already signed. And today agreements were signed with Sweden, Norway, and Iceland. Earlier with Denmark and Finland. These are truly strong security measures, which will strengthen us," Zelenskyy said at a conference with participants at the third Ukraine-Nordic Summit.

He clarified that these agreements define the range of military support. "This year alone, the combined military support in all five agreements amounts to EUR 6 billion, which is significant," the president emphasized.

According to Zelenskyy, the possible acceleration of the supply of Patriot systems to Ukraine was also discussed.

"We confirmed our extensive defense cooperation, including joint production of weapons and joint production of equipment, and we also formalized our joint political efforts to strengthen the EU and NATO," Zelenskyy said.

He also stressed that the need to begin negotiations regarding Ukraine's membership in the EU and preparations for the NATO summit in Washington were discussed.

"The most important thing right now is the peace summit. It needs to become a truly global summit," said the head of state. According to him, about a hundred states and international organizations have already confirmed their participation in it. "But Russia is blackmailing some leaders and trying to block the participation of certain countries," Zelenskyy added.