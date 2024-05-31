Facts

17:37 31.05.2024

Macron wants to create coalition to train military in Ukraine – media

French President Emmanuel Macron intends to create a coalition to send military personnel to Ukraine to train the Ukrainian military, Bloomberg reports, citing informed sources.

"French President Emmanuel Macron is in talks to forge a coalition aimed at sending military training personnel into Ukraine," the agency informs.

According to Bloomberg's interlocutors, Macron may introduce coalition members on June 6 at a ceremony in Normandy dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings during World War II.

The assistance is focused on training in mine clearance and equipment maintenance, one of the sources said.

NATO countries from the Baltic region, including Lithuania and Estonia, have already expressed their readiness to send instructors to Ukraine.

Earlier in May, Macron reiterated that he did not consider it right to rule out sending French troops to Ukraine, but at the same time expressed hope that this would not be necessary.

