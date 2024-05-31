Zelenskyy arrives in Stockholm for Ukraine-Northern Europe summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Stockholm for the Ukraine-Northern Europe summit, where he will hold meetings with a number of leaders and sign three security agreements.

“Today I am in Stockholm for the third Ukraine-Northern Europe summit. Our top priorities are to ensure more air defense systems for Ukraine, joint defense industry projects, and weapons for our warriors, as well as global efforts to force Russia to make peace,” Zelenskyy said on the Telegram channel Friday.

According to the President, he will meet with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, and Icelandic Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson. He will hold talks both at the summit and bilaterally.

“Ukraine will sign three security agreements in one day, establishing predictable and long-term defense assistance and comprehensive support,” Zelenskyy noted.

He will also be hosted by His Majesty King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden and meet with representatives from defense companies.