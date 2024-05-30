Over day, Defense Forces liquidate 1,160 invaders, 35 artillery systems – General Staff

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

During the day, Ukrainian defenders liquidated 1,160 invaders, ten tanks, 22 armored vehicles, 35 artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, 22 drones, and 64 units of vehicles and special equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on enemy losses on Thursday morning.

"The enemy's total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to May 30, 2024 were approximately: personnel - about 506,260 (1,160 more) people, tanks - 7,710 (10 more) units, armored combat vehicles - 14,913 (22 more) units, artillery systems - 13,101 (35 more) units, MLRS - 1,088 (one more) units, air defense systems - 815 units, aircraft - 357 units, helicopters - 326 units, operational-tactical level UAVs - 10,532 (22 more) units, cruise missiles - 2,222 units, ships/boats - 27 units, submarines - one unit, automotive equipment and tank trucks - 17,849 (53 more) units, and special equipment - 2,153 (11 more) units," the report notes.