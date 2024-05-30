Facts

11:04 30.05.2024

Over day, Defense Forces liquidate 1,160 invaders, 35 artillery systems – General Staff

1 min read
Over day, Defense Forces liquidate 1,160 invaders, 35 artillery systems – General Staff
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

During the day, Ukrainian defenders liquidated 1,160 invaders, ten tanks, 22 armored vehicles, 35 artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, 22 drones, and 64 units of vehicles and special equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on enemy losses on Thursday morning.

"The enemy's total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to May 30, 2024 were approximately: personnel - about 506,260 (1,160 more) people, tanks - 7,710 (10 more) units, armored combat vehicles - 14,913 (22 more) units, artillery systems - 13,101 (35 more) units, MLRS - 1,088 (one more) units, air defense systems - 815 units, aircraft - 357 units, helicopters - 326 units, operational-tactical level UAVs - 10,532 (22 more) units, cruise missiles - 2,222 units, ships/boats - 27 units, submarines - one unit, automotive equipment and tank trucks - 17,849 (53 more) units, and special equipment - 2,153 (11 more) units," the report notes.

Tags: #defense_forces

MORE ABOUT

17:05 25.05.2024
Khortytsia group: Ukrainian Defense Forces completely stop enemy near Strilecha-Hlyboke, knocking them out of their positions

Khortytsia group: Ukrainian Defense Forces completely stop enemy near Strilecha-Hlyboke, knocking them out of their positions

12:41 24.05.2024
Defense Forces eliminate 1,240 occupiers, 42 artillery systems, one aircraft – General Staff

Defense Forces eliminate 1,240 occupiers, 42 artillery systems, one aircraft – General Staff

11:32 23.05.2024
Enemy loses 1,330 people over day

Enemy loses 1,330 people over day

17:17 21.05.2024
Kharkiv regional council redirected 60 million UAH to support the Defense Forces - head of the regional council

Kharkiv regional council redirected 60 million UAH to support the Defense Forces - head of the regional council

11:23 20.05.2024
Enemy loses 1,400 people in one day – General Staff

Enemy loses 1,400 people in one day – General Staff

11:34 03.05.2024
Defense forces carry out airstrikes on 11 areas of concentration of Russian troops during day

Defense forces carry out airstrikes on 11 areas of concentration of Russian troops during day

14:40 02.05.2024
Ukrainian Defense Forces improve tactical position in Serebriansky forestry area – Khortytsia Task Force

Ukrainian Defense Forces improve tactical position in Serebriansky forestry area – Khortytsia Task Force

17:05 02.04.2024
Ukrainian defense forces destroy 976 enemy artillery systems in March

Ukrainian defense forces destroy 976 enemy artillery systems in March

09:41 25.03.2024
Russians lose almost 640 people over day

Russians lose almost 640 people over day

09:18 08.03.2024
Thirty drones shot down over southern regions – southern Defense Forces

Thirty drones shot down over southern regions – southern Defense Forces

AD

HOT NEWS

Farewell ceremony for General Director of Interfax-Ukraine Oleksandr Martynenko will be on Friday at 11.00 at Baikove Cemetery; departure from St. Michael's Square will be organized by bus

Two Russian military boats destroyed in Crimean Uzkaya Bay – Intelligence Agency

Zelenskyy: We’re preparing for further enemy activity, especially in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions

Search operations in Kharkiv’s Epicenter completed, all 19 dead identified – Klymenko

Two people killed, one injured in shelling of Nikopol – regional authorities

LATEST

Latest military aid package from Sweden includes two ASC 890 aircraft

Biden getting closer to lifting ban on Ukrainian strikes with American weapons on Russian territory – NYT

Farewell ceremony for General Director of Interfax-Ukraine Oleksandr Martynenko will be on Friday at 11.00 at Baikove Cemetery; departure from St. Michael's Square will be organized by bus

Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech: Martynenko’s dedication to his work will always serve as an example

Two Russian military boats destroyed in Crimean Uzkaya Bay – Intelligence Agency

Air defense forces shoot down 7 out of 11 cruise missiles, 32 out of 32 attack UAVs – Air Force

Ukrzaliznytsia: Martynenko and his agency have always defended the truth

Canada has no conditions for use of weapons supplied to Ukraine – FM

Poland does not impose restrictions on Ukraine's use of Polish weapons – Dpty Defense Minister

Bohomolets: Martynenko did everything to make Ukraine better

AD
AD
AD
AD