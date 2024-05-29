Two people killed, one injured in shelling of Nikopol – regional authorities

On Wednesday, Russian occupiers fired twice at the town of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of which two men were killed and a woman was injured, head of the Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak said.

"Two people have already died in Nikopol due to enemy attacks today. A 52-year-old man, who was hit by shelling in the morning, died in the hospital. The doctors were fighting for his health, but the injuries turned out to be incompatible with life," Lysak wrote on the Telegram channel.

This afternoon, an enemy kamikaze drone attacked an ambulance, killing the 54-year-old driver and injuring his 53-year-old wife. She was hospitalized in serious condition.