Facts

19:23 28.05.2024

Zelenskyy visits Melsbroek military base

1 min read

During his visit to Belgium, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the Melsbroek military base, where Ukrainian military personnel are undergoing training.

"Ukraine is looking forward to F-16 fighters from its Western partners to strengthen the protection of our skies. We are also waiting at home for our soldiers who are learning to maintain F-16s and are very motivated to begin carrying out combat missions and speed up the victory of our state," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

Earlier it was reported that the President of Ukraine is on an official visit to Belgium, where he and country's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo signed a bilateral agreement on security cooperation and long-term support.

Belgium is one of the countries that created an aviation coalition for Ukraine. Brussels is expected to deliver the first fighters to Kyiv by the end of the year. And by 2028, only three dozen F-16 aircraft will be transferred.

Tags: #belgium #melsbroek

