13:50 28.05.2024

Ukrainian aviation, missile forces attack 24 enemy concentration sites – AFU General Staff

Since the beginning of the current day, the aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and units of the missile forces have struck 24 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers.

"Since the beginning of the current day, units of our aviation and missile forces and artillery have inflicted defeats on 24 areas of concentration of personnel and two artillery systems," the operational information on the Russian invasion as of 23:00 on Monday posted on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine says.

