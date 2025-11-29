General Staff records 311 combat clashes in past 24 hours

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces recorded 311 combat clashes over the past 24 hours. This was reported on Facebook in an operational update on the Russian invasion as of 8:00 a.m. Saturday.

"Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 50 airstrikes, using two missiles and dropping 50 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out 2,998 attacks, including 103 from multiple launch rocket systems, and deployed 1,721 kamikaze drones," the General Staff reported.