18:12 27.05.2024

Spain working with other countries to supply air defense systems to Ukraine – Spanish PM

Spain is working with other countries to supply Patriot

air defense systems to Ukraine, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said at a briefing in Madrid on Monday after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Mr. Zelenskyy is asking our friends to provide launch platforms. And we are working on this issue with different countries to send such systems to Ukraine," he said.

"We have already prepared another delivery of Leopard tanks to Ukraine. And the tools that the Armed Forces of Ukraine need. We continue to work with the President's team in order to know what alternatives are available in order to help Ukraine's air security," Sanchez said.

