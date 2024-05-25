Facts

15:03 25.05.2024

Zelenskyy: Countries like China need to protect Ukraine as Beijing talks about respect for territorial integrity

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that countries like China need to protect Ukraine, since China talks about respect for territorial integrity, but instead, it continues to balance between Russia and the West.

In an interview with Central Asian media, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has taken every opportunity to attract China to participate in the upcoming Peace Summit and enhance its role in ending the war.

"What else should the president of a warring country do to win over to his side, not even to his own, but to the side of ending the war, so that Ukraine is heard in China? What should I do? Invite their leader – done. My request to meet with the leader of China. Calls have been made with the leader of China," he said.

However, in this matter, as Zelenskyy believes, "China is balancing between the Russians and Ukraine. And I would say that in their understanding, between the Russians and the West."

"This is a little bit like telling you... We are not some kind of country. I generally believe that there are no 'some kind of countries.' Every country is important. This is a big mechanism and every cog is so important. Therefore, when the position of that or another country – this is between Russia and America, this is a derogatory attitude towards Ukraine and Ukrainians. This is not a war between Russia and America. This is a war between Russia and Ukraine. I have great respect for China, for the people of China, for everything. they have achieved both economically and technologically," the president said.

As Zelenskyy noted, countries such as China, given their statements about respect for the territorial integrity of states, need to defend Ukraine in the war against Russia.

"You understand that if China does not come to the summit, and after that the Russians say, we are ready for some kind of summit, and China says: 'We support Russia's efforts.' Well, how is that? Is it fair? Is it a balancing act? I'm not even talking about the fact that countries like China need to defend Ukraine. Since we were attacked. Because when China says that it is necessary to respect territorial integrity, this is not the most important thing for Russia under the leadership of Putin. violated our territorial integrity, namely our sovereignty?" he said.

The President of Ukraine also said it was China, as one of the major political players, that promised security to independent Ukraine in the Budapest Memorandum: "And where are all our guarantors, where are all these countries that were supposed to protect our independence?" he asked.

Thus, according to Zelenskyy, if Ukraine had nuclear weapons, Russia would not have attacked Ukraine.

"So why [China] talk about the balance between our countries? China must protect Ukraine. Ukraine, in the long struggle for its freedom and independence, is no longer counting on protection from China, but on China at the summit peace was simply present," he said.

He also said "China is truly a powerful state, a big player. And I am sure that China is capable of stopping such things [wars] or will be one of those who will stop. But in no case should we accept the position Russians. It's just dishonest, unfair."

Tags: #china #ukraine

