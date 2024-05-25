Facts

11:17 25.05.2024

Putin is afraid of what Peace Summit can give – Zelenskyy

2 min read
Vladimir Putin not only wants to disrupt the Peace Summit and is trying to do a lot for this, he is also afraid of what the Summit can give, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address on Friday.

"The world is capable of forcing Russia into peace and into compliance with international security norms. Russia has nothing to oppose the world majority: despite all of Putin's lies, he depends on his environment – in the broad sense of this word," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, “No one in the world is interested in this war, except the aggressor, and everyone is actually aware of this." "The Peace Summit is a format that will not allow Putin to lie anymore. And without his lies, he is absolutely nothing. And I thank everyone in the world who is helping us organize the Summit and who is showing their leadership to bring real peace closer," the president said.

"Today I spoke with the President of Côte d'Ivoire and invited him to the Peace Summit, and I am grateful for his willingness to participate," Zelenskyy also said.

Speaking about his visit to the site of the attack on the printing complex in Kharkiv on Friday, the President of Ukraine said "today, the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine and the authorities of the Kharkiv region have received all the necessary instructions to help restore the work of the printing facility in Kharkiv."

"The industry also needs support at the state level. And please – if you have the opportunity – be sure to support our Ukrainian book publishers and Ukrainian authors. This is important. The terrorists will definitely get our response to this attack," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #putin #peace_summit

