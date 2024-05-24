Facts

19:11 24.05.2024

Hourly outage schedules on Saturday to be valid for only two evening hours

1 min read
Hourly outage schedules on Saturday will be valid for industrial and household consumers throughout Ukraine from 20:00 to 22:00 – during the hours of maximum evening consumption, NPC Ukrenergo said.

According to its statement on the Telegram channel, the energy supply to critical infrastructure facilities that perform the function of life support for the population will not be limited, as before.

As reported, on Friday hourly outage schedules were supposed to be applied, as on Thursday, throughout the day, but they were avoided from 11:00 to 14:00 due to increased activity of the solar power plant.

Tags: #electricity #energy

