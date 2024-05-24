Ukraine completes all four legislative steps to launch EU accession negotiations – Zhovkva

Ukraine has completed all four legislative steps necessary to open EU accession talks, and it is both substantively and structurally ready for the negotiation process, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva said during a meeting with Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Simonas Šatūnas in Kyiv on Friday.

"During the meeting, special attention was paid to the start of accession negotiations between Ukraine and the EU. Ihor Zhovkva noted that our country completed all four legislative steps that the European Commission had set for the actual start of negotiations. He emphasized that Ukraine is both substantively and structurally ready for the negotiation process," the president's press service said.

"We expect the adoption of a negotiating framework after the European elections in June, as well as the convening of the first intergovernmental conference under the Belgian Presidency," Zhovkva was quoted as saying.

The Ukrainian official also thanked Lithuania for its strong support of Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression, as well as for its comprehensive assistance. He noted the continued fruitful cooperation with Lithuania on the implementation of Ukraine's priorities on its path to the EU and NATO.

The interlocutors also exchanged views on preparations for the inaugural Peace Summit in Switzerland on June 15-16.