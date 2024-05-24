Russian forces intensify operations in Kramatorsk axis during day – AFU General Staff

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

During the day on Friday, May 24, the Russian occupiers significantly intensified their operations in the Kramatorsk axis, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has said.

"The number of assault operations of the aggressor in the Kramatorsk axis has immediately increased to twelve. The enemy is attacking in the areas of Klischiyivka, the Novy microdistrict near Chasovy Yar, as well as Andriyivka, where the combat clash continues. The enemy launched unguided air missiles against Pivnichne," it said on the Telegram channel.

In the Kharkiv axis, in the border strip, the Russian occupiers conducted assault operations from Pletenivka in the vicinity of Tykhe. Two more combat clashes continue in Vovchansk. The total number of battles in this direction is currently eleven.

In the Kupiansk axis, hostile offensive attempts are most intense, but the aggressor also loses a lot. In total, 18 battles have already occurred since the beginning of the day. During the day, 56 occupiers were neutralized here, killed and wounded. A Russian tank and a Hyacinth self-propelled gun were hit. Six military clashes are ongoing.

In the Lyman axis, the invaders carried out another unsuccessful assault, the third in 24 hours.

In the Siversk axis, Russian aircraft struck the town of Siversk, Donetsk region, by three guided bombs.

Three military clashes are taking place in the Pokrovske axis. There are already twelve of them since the beginning of the day.

"The situation is under control, Ukrainian soldiers are giving a worthy rebuff to the invaders. The enemy is concentrating assaults, in particular, on Novoselivka Persha, supporting the offensive with aviation. Seven airstrikes have already been inflicted on this settlement, and two more such airstrikes were inflicted on Vozdvyzhenka," the General Staff said.

In the Kurakhove axis, the number of military clashes did not change. Russian terrorists launched two guided air bombs against the areas of the Vodiane and Kostiantynivka.

Five clashes took place in the Prydniprovsky axis. One of the battles on the left bank of the Dnipro continues.

In other areas, the situation did not change significantly.

"Ukrainian troops inflict fire on the enemy and take all necessary measures to prevent a breakthrough of our defenses. Our aviation and strike unmanned systems are also working," the General Staff said.