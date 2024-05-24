Facts

15:43 24.05.2024

Zelenskyy visits Kharkiv printing house attacked by Russia

1 min read
Zelenskyy visits Kharkiv printing house attacked by Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited on of the largest printing houses in Kharkiv and entire Ukraine where seven people were killed on May 23 as a result of Russia's missile strike.

"My condolences to the families and friends. Another 21 people were wounded. The production facility was destroyed, tens of thousands of books were burnt by this strike. A lot of children's books, educational literature, textbooks… Russian terror must never go unpunished. Step by step, we are working to ensure that the Russian state feels the consequences and price of its evil," the head of state said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

Tags: #zelenskyy #kharkiv

