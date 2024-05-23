Facts

20:27 23.05.2024

During current day, occupiers try to move forward 53 times, most of all in Kupyansk and Pokrovsky directions – AFU General Staff

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

As of 17:00 on Thursday, the Russian occupiers continue active offensive actions, the enemy has already made 53 attempts to move forward, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"During the current day, the occupiers have already made 53 attempts to move forward. Most of all - in the defense lines of military units in Kupyansk and Pokrovsk directions. The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the onslaught and giving a decisive rebuff to the enemy's assault groups," the summary published on the Telegram channel says.

In Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked defensive lines 13 times, eighr attacks continue in the areas of the settlements of Stelmakhivka, Tverdokhlibove, Druzheliubivka, Nevske and Ivanivka. The occupiers also carried out three airstrikes near Andriyivka, Serhiyivka and Makiyivka.

In turn, the Ukrainian defenders keep under fire control and deplete the offensive potential of the enemy, enemy losses are being clarified.

Tags: #general_staff

