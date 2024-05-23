URCS volunteers help victims of enemy airstrike on Kharkiv

Volunteers from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) rapid response unit help those injured as a result of a Russian airstrike on Kharkiv on Wednesday afternoon.

"The rapid response team of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society is working at the scene of an emergency. Volunteers provide first aid and first psychological aid," the URCS said on Facebook.

Volunteers also conduct door-to-door visits to find out what additional help people need.

As reported, the Russian armed forces launched a strike on Kharkiv at 13.45 Wednesday, according to preliminary data, with guided ammunition. A total of 12 people were injured.

According to the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, the hit was recorded in Shevchenkivsky district near a residential building.