Facts

09:19 23.05.2024

URCS volunteers help victims of enemy airstrike on Kharkiv

1 min read
URCS volunteers help victims of enemy airstrike on Kharkiv

Volunteers from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) rapid response unit help those injured as a result of a Russian airstrike on Kharkiv on Wednesday afternoon.

"The rapid response team of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society is working at the scene of an emergency. Volunteers provide first aid and first psychological aid," the URCS said on Facebook.

Volunteers also conduct door-to-door visits to find out what additional help people need.

As reported, the Russian armed forces launched a strike on Kharkiv at 13.45 Wednesday, according to preliminary data, with guided ammunition. A total of 12 people were injured.

According to the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, the hit was recorded in Shevchenkivsky district near a residential building.

Tags: #urcs

MORE ABOUT

15:42 20.05.2024
House for IDPs opened in one of villages of Velyki Hayi community in Ternopil region

House for IDPs opened in one of villages of Velyki Hayi community in Ternopil region

19:34 15.05.2024
Assistance hub for evacuees operating in Kharkiv – URCS

Assistance hub for evacuees operating in Kharkiv – URCS

12:02 15.05.2024
URCS continues to evacuate residents of settlements located on enemy's line of fire in Kharkiv region

URCS continues to evacuate residents of settlements located on enemy's line of fire in Kharkiv region

11:25 14.05.2024
URCS evacuates population from communities in Kharkiv region that under fire from Russian army

URCS evacuates population from communities in Kharkiv region that under fire from Russian army

15:28 13.05.2024
URCS warns of fake info on social networks about provision of social assistance

URCS warns of fake info on social networks about provision of social assistance

13:35 11.05.2024
Inclusive Community Recovery Forum takes place in Kyiv

Inclusive Community Recovery Forum takes place in Kyiv

16:18 10.05.2024
Kyiv Red Cross organization appeals to law enforces due to violations in Pechersk organization reported in hotline call – head of city organization

Kyiv Red Cross organization appeals to law enforces due to violations in Pechersk organization reported in hotline call – head of city organization

14:10 10.05.2024
Ukrainian Red Cross Society declares determination in fight against corruption, other violations of corporate norms

Ukrainian Red Cross Society declares determination in fight against corruption, other violations of corporate norms

09:38 10.05.2024
URCS mobile medical teams providing assistance to more than 2,100 residents of remote areas of Cherkasy region in one month

URCS mobile medical teams providing assistance to more than 2,100 residents of remote areas of Cherkasy region in one month

20:46 09.05.2024
Interdepartmental commission for implementation of intl law discusses human rights protection under martial law

Interdepartmental commission for implementation of intl law discusses human rights protection under martial law

AD

HOT NEWS

Kuleba to partners after Russian attack on Kharkiv: Seven Patriot systems not such high price for long-term peace in Europe

Death toll in Kharkiv rises to 7 – State Emergency Service

Border guards do not take into account Reserve+ app when crossing border

Zelenskyy on attack on Kharkiv: Russian terrorists take advantage of lack of air defense, ability to destroy Russian launchers near our borders

Already four dead in Kharkiv, two more people being sought – Synehubov

LATEST

If man doesn't show any documents on police request in street, he may be detained for identification – National Police

First convicts released from serving sentence for mobilization to front

Six people wounded in enemy airstrike against Derhachi

Kuleba to partners after Russian attack on Kharkiv: Seven Patriot systems not such high price for long-term peace in Europe

Death toll in Kharkiv rises to 7 – State Emergency Service

Border guards do not take into account Reserve+ app when crossing border

Zelenskyy on attack on Kharkiv: Russian terrorists take advantage of lack of air defense, ability to destroy Russian launchers near our borders

Already four dead in Kharkiv, two more people being sought – Synehubov

Invaders fire at Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhia region, local resident killed

Invaders attack Kharkiv and Zolochiv, at least seven civilians injured – Synehubov

AD
AD
AD
AD