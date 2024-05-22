Facts

15:57 22.05.2024

Stefanchuk apologizes for sexist remark about MP Heraschenko

1 min read
Stefanchuk apologizes for sexist remark about MP Heraschenko

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk has apologized for making a sexist remark about Co-chairperson of the European Solidarity faction Iryna Heraschenko.

"I apologized for these words yesterday and I have reaffirmed this today […] and I said this is unacceptable," he said at a Wednesday plenary session.

Stefanchuk also explained that his remark followed "accusations and insults" in his address after he was called a "lout."

He also said he wished the MP apologized as well.

As reported, Heraschenko announced her intention to appeal to President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola in connection with the manifestation of sexism on the part of the Stefanchuk.

"Today, Speaker Stefanchuk scornfully threw me a 'girl'... I will send a letter to the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, and other colleagues, as such things should not go unpunished," Heraschenko said on Facebook on Tuesday, May 21.

