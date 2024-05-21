Yermak calls on Chinese cultural figures to spread idea of Peace Summit

Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, took part in a video conference with Chinese cultural and scientific figures within the framework of the international project of Ukraine and China "I am with you" in support of peace, the press service of the head of the Ukrainian state said on Tuesday.

"President Zelenskyy proposed a Peace Formula. And since Russia does not have the goodwill to end the war, the international community must force it. We ask you, dear Chinese friends, to spread the idea of holding the Summit, information about it, to spread the idea of the need to support Ukraine and the Ukrainian Peace Formula," Yermak said.

The Head of the President's Office stressed that the Ukrainian Peace Formula is based on the UN Charter and therefore the participation of the maximum number of leaders of states that respect international law, in particular, the countries of the Global South and China, is important.

"I sincerely hope that Ukraine will be able to achieve peace and that the children of both nations will be able to study under a peaceful sky. I hope that the war will end as soon as possible and that our project will continue and be successful," Zhao Yongqiang, the Chairman of Zhejiang Yongchang Ledi Cultural Tourism Development Company, said.

Sun Qing, a representative of Chinese students and postgraduates of the Ukrainian National Tchaikovsky Academy of Music, stressed the importance of implementing the points of the Ukrainian Peace Formula.