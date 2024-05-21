PM instructs Education Ministry, local authorities to provide resources for operation of generators in vocational education institutions

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal instructed the Ministry of Education and Science and local authorities to provide the necessary resources for the operation of generators in vocational education institutions.

"We continue to provide critical infrastructure with alternative means of generation. Special attention is given to ensuring autonomous power supply for educational institutions. This is especially true for vocational education, where it is important to continue offline training," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Tuesday.

According to the prime minister, today there are 1,417 generators for 606 vocational education institutions.

"The task of the Ministry of Education and Science and local authorities is to provide the necessary resources for the operation of these generators," he said.