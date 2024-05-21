Pokrovsk remains Russian operational objective despite opening new axis in Kharkiv region – UK Defense Intelligence

Although Russia has opened a new axis in Kharkiv, region, Russian attacks remain high in eastern Ukraine and Pokrovsk remains a Russian operational objective, the UK Ministry of Defense has said in the latest Defense Intelligence updates on Ukraine.

"Although Russia has opened a new axis in the north-eastern Ukrainian oblast of Kharkiv, Russian attacks remain high in eastern Ukraine. Russian forces continued their operational focus on the axis north-west of Avdiivka with attacks on a broad frontage either side of the E50 highway," it said on X Social Network on Tuesday.

According to the UK Defense Intelligence, Russian forces have likely made a series of small tactical gains over the last 72 hours, though probably at heavy cost.

The E50 highway represents the main line of communication between Russian held Donetsk and the Ukrainian held town of Pokrovsk, which remains approximately 30 kilometers from current frontline position, it said, adding that Pokrovsk "is likely a Russian operational objective."

"Russian attacks in this direction likely seek to create a salient and split Ukrainian forces in Donetsk," the intelligence said.