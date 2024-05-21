Facts

14:46 21.05.2024

Zelenskyy invites Angolan President Lourenço to take part in Peace Summit, visit Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with President of Angola Joao Lourenço on Tuesday.

"I thanked (the leader of Angola) for supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as his personal position on condemning Russian aggression," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

As he noted, he invited President Lourenço to take part in the inaugural Peace Summit in Switzerland.

"It is important for us that the voices of Angola and other African countries are heard at the Summit, especially on such a topic as global food security," Zelenskyy wrote.

The President of Ukraine also said that he agreed with the Angolan leader to continue contacts at different levels in order to develop relations between the countries. "I invited President Lourenço to Ukraine," Zelenskyy concluded.

