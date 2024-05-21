Facts

13:29 21.05.2024

Air defense forces destroy 28 out of 29 attack UAVs at night – Air Force

On the night of May 21, air defense forces destroyed 28 of 29 attack UAVs that attacked Ukraine, commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Mykola Oleschuk reported on his Telegram channel.

"On the night of May 21, 2024, the enemy attacked with 29 attack UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type from three directions: Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk - Russian Federation, and Cape Chauda - Crimea," the message says.

It is emphasized that as a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 28 drones were shot down in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Kherson and Kirovohrad regions.

The enemy's air attack was repelled by mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, and anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and Ground Forces, fighter aircraft and electronic warfare units were also involved.

