Defense forces liquidate 1,380 invaders in 24 hours – General Staff

Ukrainian military personnel destroyed 1,380 invaders, 15 tanks, 34 armored vehicles, 42 artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, four air defense systems, 54 drones, two cruise missiles, 78 units of vehicles and special equipment in one day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces Ukraine informs about enemy losses as of Tuesday, May 21.

"The enemy's total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to May 21, 2024 were approximately: personnel - about 495,070 (1,380 more) people, tanks - 7,605 (15 more) units, armored combat vehicles - 14,699 (34 more) units, artillery systems - 12,779 (42 more) units, MLRS - 1,077 (one more) units, air defense systems - 811 (four more) units, aircraft - 354 units, helicopters - 326 units, operational-tactical level UAVs - 10,290 (54 more), cruise missiles - 2,207 (two more) units, ships/boats - 27 units, submarines - one unit, automotive equipment and tank trucks - 17,383 (72 more) units, and special equipment - 2,085 (six more) units," the report noted.

The data are being clarified.