Facts

21:02 20.05.2024

Pentagon Chief: Strengthening Ukrainian air defense discussed at Ramstein 22, allies focused on Ukraine's needs to protect Kharkiv, other places

2 min read
Pentagon Chief: Strengthening Ukrainian air defense discussed at Ramstein 22, allies focused on Ukraine's needs to protect Kharkiv, other places

The United States and Ukraine's other partners are focused on the short-term protection needs of Ukrainians in Kharkiv and elsewhere, and "will continue to step up to meet Ukraine's most urgent needs," U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III has said.

At a press conference following the 22nd meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein format), Austin said the allies today spent a lot of time discussing "vital air defense systems which are helping Ukraine repel waves of Russian missiles, Iranian UAVs and North Korean ammunitions."

"And we will continue to push to ensure that Ukraine owns its skies and can defend its citizens and its civilian infrastructure far from the front lines. The United States and our allies and partners around the world remain focused on Ukraine's new-term requirements in Kharkiv and elsewhere. And we will continue pushing to find quick solutions to Ukraine's most pressing needs," the Pentagon chief said.

He also said Ukrainian forces skillfully use the opportunities provided by the members of this Contact Group.

"We have met today at a challenging moment for Ukraine. Putin's forces have opened another front to seize sovereign Ukrainian territory. And the Kremlin invaders are destroying Ukrainian villages, killing innocent civilians and bombarding civilian infrastructure, including dams and power plants. Ukraine's defenders are in a hard fight. But Russian troops are paying a high price for Putin's aggression," Austin said.

He said "Putin is betting that eventually Ukraine will fall and this Contact Group will crumble, but he is wrong."

Tags: #austin #usa

MORE ABOUT

14:55 15.05.2024
USA ALLOCATES EXTRA $2 BLN IN MILITARY AID TO UKRAINE - BLINKEN

USA ALLOCATES EXTRA $2 BLN IN MILITARY AID TO UKRAINE - BLINKEN

16:02 14.05.2024
Zelenskyy: It’s important for us that USA takes part in Peace Summit

Zelenskyy: It’s important for us that USA takes part in Peace Summit

11:03 14.05.2024
U.S. military aid to soon arrive in Ukraine – Blinken

U.S. military aid to soon arrive in Ukraine – Blinken

09:29 14.05.2024
USA does not foresee serious breakthroughs by invaders at front in Ukraine – Dept of State

USA does not foresee serious breakthroughs by invaders at front in Ukraine – Dept of State

20:02 13.05.2024
In Kyiv, Umerov and Syrsky discuss situation on battlefield, AFU needs with Senior Director for Europe at US National Security Council

In Kyiv, Umerov and Syrsky discuss situation on battlefield, AFU needs with Senior Director for Europe at US National Security Council

19:41 13.05.2024
Senior Director for Europe at US National Security Council arrives in Kyiv – Brink

Senior Director for Europe at US National Security Council arrives in Kyiv – Brink

21:04 10.05.2024
New US military aid package includes ammunition, Highmars, Bradleys, armored personnel carriers – Department of Defense

New US military aid package includes ammunition, Highmars, Bradleys, armored personnel carriers – Department of Defense

19:48 10.05.2024
Biden orders $400 mln in military aid to Ukraine

Biden orders $400 mln in military aid to Ukraine

20:00 07.05.2024
Umerov briefs Pentagon chief about current situation at frontline

Umerov briefs Pentagon chief about current situation at frontline

14:20 04.05.2024
U.S. Ambassador: Military, economic aid, reform support, accountability are main goals of $61 bln allocated for Ukraine

U.S. Ambassador: Military, economic aid, reform support, accountability are main goals of $61 bln allocated for Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

UINP Head: Feb 24 should remain unofficial date so far highlighted as Rage Day

No need to dismantle Peoples' Friendship Arch in Kyiv if city, community completely rethink its meaning – Drobovych

Enemy loses 1,400 people in one day – General Staff

UK transfers 80 air defense missiles, more than 1 mln rounds of ammunition, drones and mine clearance systems to Ukraine – Defense Ministry

Twelve civilians killed in Kharkiv region amid shelling in Kharkiv region – Synehubov

LATEST

Russia experiencing serious labour shortage, up to 4.8 mln people – British intelligence

Fake letter about collection of schoolchildren's data for register of conscripts being distributed online

In Kyiv region, street lighting to be reduced in evening, at night – regional head

Kyivstar starts second phase of work to strengthen energy independence of network

War to end with talks for which Zelenskyy's Peace Formula was prepared – Lytvynenko

Ministry of Strategic Industries expands criteria for booking defense industry workers

Govt resolution: Summonses to start being sent by mail from July 18

Kyivstar starts second phase of work to strengthen energy independence of network

There is shortage of medicines again in occupied territories – ministry

One killed, one wounded as enemy artillery forces shell Kherson – PGO

AD
AD
AD
AD