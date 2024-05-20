Facts

Enemy loses 1,400 people in one day – General Staff

Enemy loses 1,400 people in one day – General Staff

Defense forces eliminated 1,400 occupiers, 14 tanks, 35 armored vehicles, 50 artillery systems, 81 UAVs, as well as 62 vehicles and special equipment units during the day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed on Facebook on Monday morning.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 202 to May 20, 2024 approximately amount to: about 493,690 people of military personnel (plus 1,400) people, 7,590 tanks (plus 14), 14,665 armored combat vehicles (plus 35) units, 12,737 artillery systems (plus 50) units, 1,076 MLRS units (plus two) units, 807 units of air defense equipment (plus four) units, 354 aircraft units, 326 helicopters, 10,236 operational and tactical level UAVs (plus 81), 2,205 cruise missiles (plus one), 27 ships/boats (plus one) units, one submarine, 17,311 motor vehicles and tankers (plus 60) units, and 2,079 units of special equipment (plus two)," the message says.

Tags: #defense_forces

