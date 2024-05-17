Facts

20:36 17.05.2024

Over 700,000 subscribers of Home Internet service can use it for about four hours after power outage

2 min read
Over 700,000 subscribers of Home Internet service can use it for about four hours after power outage

Ukraine's largest mobile operator, Kyivstar, has announced that over 700,000 subscribers can use the Home Internet service for up to four hours during planned power outages.

"More than 700,000 Kyivstar Home Internet subscribers are provided with uninterrupted internet access even without power in the house. Thanks to the installation of special equipment, the internet will work for up to four hours after the power is cut off. It is worth noting that current emergency and planned outages range from two to four hours," the operator's statement said on Friday.

Kyivstar has invested over UAH 250 million in the energy independence of fixed-line communication even before the introduction of hourly power outage schedules.

Subscribers connected via FTTB (fiber to the building) technology during planned power outages can choose how to access the internet: connect a cable to a laptop or power the router with a backup power source and distribute the internet via Wi-Fi. Subscribers connected via PON (passive optical network) technology must power both the router and the optical terminal from an alternative power source, the company said.

"We must not only react promptly to military challenges but also stay one step ahead. That's why we started providing fixed-line communication networks with uninterrupted power sources even before the onset of mass blackouts. As we can see, this is relevant again today," said Serhiy Sukhoruk, Head of the Fixed-Line Communication Department at Kyivstar, as quoted in the statement.

The company reminded that Kyivstar continues to provide free internet access to shelters across the country. During the full-scale invasion, 1,494 shelters were connected, with investments totaling UAH 710,000. Additionally, the company provided free internet access in 1,550 modular homes for displaced persons.

As reported, Kyivstar's revenue in January-March fell by 14.1% to UAH 7.1 billion due to the implementation of a large-scale loyalty program following an unprecedented cyberattack at the end of 2023.

Tags: #communications #outages

MORE ABOUT

19:25 26.04.2024
Roaming like at Home service from Kyivstar used by 2.9 mln subscribers in 2023

Roaming like at Home service from Kyivstar used by 2.9 mln subscribers in 2023

14:52 05.06.2023
Russia plans to increase dissemination of false info about situation at front – AFU Communications Dept

Russia plans to increase dissemination of false info about situation at front – AFU Communications Dept

09:55 25.11.2022
Zelensky: No matter what terrorists plan, we must keep in touch

Zelensky: No matter what terrorists plan, we must keep in touch

12:06 21.03.2022
Kyivstar restores communication in some settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy regions

Kyivstar restores communication in some settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy regions

20:11 20.03.2022
Contact with humanitarian convoy heading to Volchansk cut off when entering temporarily uncontrolled territory - Sinehubov

Contact with humanitarian convoy heading to Volchansk cut off when entering temporarily uncontrolled territory - Sinehubov

22:19 18.03.2022
Russia, Belarus excluded from European Conference of Postal, Telecommunications Administrations

Russia, Belarus excluded from European Conference of Postal, Telecommunications Administrations

13:31 16.03.2022
Sooner world cuts all ties with Russia, better - Kuleba

Sooner world cuts all ties with Russia, better - Kuleba

13:58 13.03.2022
USPA loses contact with Mariupol seaport

USPA loses contact with Mariupol seaport

16:24 09.03.2022
Kyivstar connects 65 bomb shelters in nine cities to fixed Internet, Datagroup and Volia restore network operation in Kherson, Kramatorsk

Kyivstar connects 65 bomb shelters in nine cities to fixed Internet, Datagroup and Volia restore network operation in Kherson, Kramatorsk

15:50 04.03.2022
Russian invaders turn off mobile networks of Vodafone, Kyivstar in Kherson region – authorities

Russian invaders turn off mobile networks of Vodafone, Kyivstar in Kherson region – authorities

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy calls on authorities to ensure population is fully informed about blackouts

Explosion heard again in Odesa – mayor

Kyivstar receives refusal from courts to 15 petitions, eight appeals regarding seizure of assets

Number of victims of missile attack in Odesa increases to five; civilian infrastructure damaged – local authorities

Three casualties already reported after attack on Odesa – mayor

LATEST

Ukrainian govt dismisses three dpty ministers of development of communities, territories, infrastructure

Already three killed, 28 injured reported in Kharkiv

In Vovchansk, as result of enemy shelling, one person killed, one wounde

EBA, following SUP, criticizes Arakhamia's bill No. 11195 on implementation of sanctions supported by Ministry of Justice with amendments

Number of victims in Kharkiv reaches 25 – Terekhov

Zelenskyy calls on authorities to ensure population is fully informed about blackouts

Kyivstar to start selling numbers with code 77 in June-July

Karandeyev on dismantling of Tithe Church of UOC (MP): Unauthorized construction aimed at causing harm to Ukrainian state

Prime Minister of Slovenia confirms attendance of Peace Summit

Court upholds Kolomoisky's guarantees for PrivatBank UAH 18.3 bln loans from NBU

AD
AD
AD
AD