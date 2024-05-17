Over 700,000 subscribers of Home Internet service can use it for about four hours after power outage

Ukraine's largest mobile operator, Kyivstar, has announced that over 700,000 subscribers can use the Home Internet service for up to four hours during planned power outages.

"More than 700,000 Kyivstar Home Internet subscribers are provided with uninterrupted internet access even without power in the house. Thanks to the installation of special equipment, the internet will work for up to four hours after the power is cut off. It is worth noting that current emergency and planned outages range from two to four hours," the operator's statement said on Friday.

Kyivstar has invested over UAH 250 million in the energy independence of fixed-line communication even before the introduction of hourly power outage schedules.

Subscribers connected via FTTB (fiber to the building) technology during planned power outages can choose how to access the internet: connect a cable to a laptop or power the router with a backup power source and distribute the internet via Wi-Fi. Subscribers connected via PON (passive optical network) technology must power both the router and the optical terminal from an alternative power source, the company said.

"We must not only react promptly to military challenges but also stay one step ahead. That's why we started providing fixed-line communication networks with uninterrupted power sources even before the onset of mass blackouts. As we can see, this is relevant again today," said Serhiy Sukhoruk, Head of the Fixed-Line Communication Department at Kyivstar, as quoted in the statement.

The company reminded that Kyivstar continues to provide free internet access to shelters across the country. During the full-scale invasion, 1,494 shelters were connected, with investments totaling UAH 710,000. Additionally, the company provided free internet access in 1,550 modular homes for displaced persons.

As reported, Kyivstar's revenue in January-March fell by 14.1% to UAH 7.1 billion due to the implementation of a large-scale loyalty program following an unprecedented cyberattack at the end of 2023.