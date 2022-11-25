Facts

09:55 25.11.2022

Zelensky: No matter what terrorists plan, we must keep in touch

1 min read
Zelensky: No matter what terrorists plan, we must keep in touch

Particular attention at the meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on Thursday was given to the problem of communications.

"Today I held a regular meeting of the Headquarters. Energy and communications issues were analyzed in great detail. Both on protecting the energy system from new Russian strikes, and restoration work, and regarding the supply of equipment and the involvement of specialists," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video statement on Thursday.

According to him, special attention was paid to the communication system. "Whatever the terrorists are planning, we must keep in touch. Russia wants the Ukrainians not only to be without light and heat... The terrorists want to isolate us from each other and make sure that we do not feel each other," he said.

Zelensky called the communication problem a "fundamental issue."

"There will be additional decisions on this issue. We are preparing them," he said.

Tags: #communications #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

11:12 25.11.2022
UK Foreign Minister meets with Zelensky

UK Foreign Minister meets with Zelensky

15:28 24.11.2022
Zelensky calls on OSCE to become leader in fight against Russian terror

Zelensky calls on OSCE to become leader in fight against Russian terror

12:48 24.11.2022
Zelensky asks partners to help protect Ukraine's sky – speech at UN Security Council

Zelensky asks partners to help protect Ukraine's sky – speech at UN Security Council

12:09 24.11.2022
Zelensky: More and more districts connected to energy supply

Zelensky: More and more districts connected to energy supply

10:24 24.11.2022
Ukraine proposes to adopt UN Security Council resolution condemning energy terror – Zelensky at UN Security Council

Ukraine proposes to adopt UN Security Council resolution condemning energy terror – Zelensky at UN Security Council

12:57 23.11.2022
Zelensky calls on French mayors to help Ukrainian cities in anticipation of winter

Zelensky calls on French mayors to help Ukrainian cities in anticipation of winter

12:41 23.11.2022
Zelensky: ‘Invicibility centers’ to start working if electricity supplies cannot be quickly restored – Zelensky

Zelensky: ‘Invicibility centers’ to start working if electricity supplies cannot be quickly restored – Zelensky

16:16 22.11.2022
Zelensky thanks EU for its support, hopes for approval of macro-financial program for 2023

Zelensky thanks EU for its support, hopes for approval of macro-financial program for 2023

10:50 22.11.2022
People, businesses need to be very thrifty in consumption of electricity – Zelensky

People, businesses need to be very thrifty in consumption of electricity – Zelensky

15:51 21.11.2022
Zelensky calls on NATO Parliamentary Assembly to support Ukraine's bid for membership in Alliance, EU

Zelensky calls on NATO Parliamentary Assembly to support Ukraine's bid for membership in Alliance, EU

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: Only liberation of our land, reliable security guarantees for Ukraine can protect our people from any Russian escalations

Khmelnytsky NPP connects power unit No. 1 to Ukraine's power grid

DTEK announces resumption of operation of its power plants, power grids

Fifty Ukrainian servicemen released from Russian captivity

Russian preparing its troops for so-called possible escalation on border with Ukraine on Nov 23-28 – Hromov

LATEST

UK Foreign Minister arrives in Kyiv

Zelensky: Only liberation of our land, reliable security guarantees for Ukraine can protect our people from any Russian escalations

Invaders tighten police measures in occupied Skadovs district

Ukrainian aviation carry out 12 strikes on places of invaders’ concentration, their equipment

Executive Committee of Odesa City Council supports draft decision on dismantling, transfer of monument to Ekaterina II

Khmelnytsky NPP connects power unit No. 1 to Ukraine's power grid

DTEK announces resumption of operation of its power plants, power grids

Boris Johnson becomes honorary citizen of Kyiv

Fifty Ukrainian servicemen released from Russian captivity

Russian preparing its troops for so-called possible escalation on border with Ukraine on Nov 23-28 – Hromov

AD
AD
AD
AD