Zelensky: No matter what terrorists plan, we must keep in touch

Particular attention at the meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on Thursday was given to the problem of communications.

"Today I held a regular meeting of the Headquarters. Energy and communications issues were analyzed in great detail. Both on protecting the energy system from new Russian strikes, and restoration work, and regarding the supply of equipment and the involvement of specialists," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video statement on Thursday.

According to him, special attention was paid to the communication system. "Whatever the terrorists are planning, we must keep in touch. Russia wants the Ukrainians not only to be without light and heat... The terrorists want to isolate us from each other and make sure that we do not feel each other," he said.

Zelensky called the communication problem a "fundamental issue."

"There will be additional decisions on this issue. We are preparing them," he said.