Economy

19:19 31.05.2024

Ukrenergo warns of likely return to electricity restrictions due to possible shortage

2 min read
The dispatch center of NPC Ukrenergo predicts a possible return to planned electricity consumption restrictions.

As the system operator noted on the Telegram channel on Friday evening, the reason for this is primarily the consequences of massive enemy missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian power plants, which resulted in a significant deficit in the energy system.

In addition, Ukrenergo draws attention to the need to carry out scheduled maintenance activities at power plants in the spring and summer to prepare power units for operation under high load during the heating season.

At the same time, the company notes that it will use all possible tools to cover the deficit.

"If the regions exceed the consumption limits set by Ukrenergo, the regional power companies will apply hourly power outage schedules according to the approved priority. The timing of the application of restriction measures will be announced additionally," the company explained.

It called for reasonable consumption of electricity, which will significantly reduce the load on the energy system and help minimize the use of planned outages.

As reported with reference to the IAEA on Thursday, the fourth reactor of the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant is being prepared for shutdown for scheduled repairs. Planned repairs are also underway at one of the units of the Pivdennoukrainsk NPP. In total, after the occupation of the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant, Ukraine has access to nine power units with a capacity of 7.8 GW.

There were no electricity restrictions from Tuesday to Friday after two power units were commissioned from repair on May 26 and 27.

