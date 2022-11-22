SBU conducts counterintelligence activities in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra to prevent its use as cell of 'Russian world'

The State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is carrying out counterintelligence activities on the territory of Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra to prevent its use as a cell of the "Russian world," the press center of the special service said.

"These events are being held jointly with the National Police and the National Guard as part of the systemic work of the SBU to counter the explosive activities of Russian special services in Ukraine," the SBU said in the statement.

In particular, given the armed aggression of Russia, the risk of terrorist acts, sabotage, hostage-taking increases, especially in crowded places.

Therefore, these measures are taken to prevent the use of the Lavra as a cell of the "Russian world", to verify the data on the use of the premises of the UOC for harboring sabotage and reconnaissance groups, foreign citizens, storing weapons, and others, ensuring the safety of the population from provocations and terrorist acts.

Law enforcement officers inspect the territory and premises of the Lavra to identify objects prohibited for circulation, check persons on the territory of the Lavra regarding their involvement in illegal activities to the detriment of the state sovereignty of Ukraine.