09:34 17.05.2024

Some regional power companies report changes in duration of electricity restrictions in their regions on Friday

A number of distribution system operators (regional power companies) report changes in the schedules of hourly power outages to household consumers for May 17, compared to the restrictions announced by NPC Ukrenergo for Thursday from 00:00 to 08:00 and from 19:00 to 24:00.

"The power limits brought by NPC Ukrenergo for Zaporizhia region as of May 17 make it possible to avoid the use of blackouts for the population in the region. But only under the condition of reasonable consumption," Zaporizhiaoblenergo writes on Facebook.

According to the report, if the level of electricity consumption increases, in order to maintain stable operation of the power system, distribution system operators will be forced to resort to hourly outages again.

Cherkasyoblenergo reported using schedules for one of the queues from 06:00 to 08:00, and then alternately from 20:00 to 24:00.

Chernihivoblenergo informs about the expected shortage of electricity in the region only in the evening from 21:00 to 23:00 and the application of power supply restrictions at this time for one of the lines.

At the same time, according to information from DTEK Dnipro Electric Grids, in Dnipropetrovsk region from 00:00 it is possible to extend outages until 09:00 (instead of 08:00 announced by Ukrenergo)

The head of the Lviv regional military administartion, Maksym Kozytsky, also reported on a similar situation.

"Unfortunately, due to the increased load on the energy system, hourly power outages in the Lviv region were extended until 09:00 on May 17," he wrote on Telegram on Thursday evening.

As reported, on Thursday evening, NPC Ukrenergo announced that on Friday, May 17, hourly outage schedules for household and industrial consumers will be in effect throughout Ukraine from 00:00 to 08:00 and from 19:00 to 24:00. Ukrenergo brings consumption limits to distribution system operators, according to which they calculate the terms of supply of electricity to consumers.

