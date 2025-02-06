Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
11:07 06.02.2025

Kyivstar to increase network resilience to 10 hours of operation without power by mid-2025

3 min read
Kyivstar to increase network resilience to 10 hours of operation without power by mid-2025

Kyivstar, the largest mobile operator in Ukraine, whose network currently operates for 4 hours during power outages, plans to extend this duration to 10 hours by mid-2025, CEO Oleksandr Komarov announced.

"We need to ensure higher levels of network resilience. We are making progress... Theoretically, by the second quarter, it should be up to 10 hours. In practice, most sites will operate for 6 to 8 hours, even during blackouts. Currently, the entire network already maintains over four hours of operation," Komarov said during the European Business Association's discussion "Global Outlook: Enduring Change" held in Kyiv on Wednesday.

According to him, Kyivstar plans to complete a large-scale program to replace uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems in its fixed internet network by the second quarter. Around 90,000 units are set to be replaced.

Komarov noted that Kyivstar has already built 1,500 base stations for stable operation in the 2100 MHz spectrum. However, the company will continue investing in telecom infrastructure and needs to construct 2,300 base stations to fully operate in the spectrum.

"Over two years, we invested more than $400 million as part of a $1 billion investment program. We aim to accelerate in 2025, but it's becoming increasingly difficult. For example, in 2023, we built 1,000 sites, which was much easier than in 2024," Komarov explained.

Inflation, rising metal prices, labor shortages, and difficulties with movement within Ukraine for men of conscription age are among the challenges hindering the company's plans.

At the same time, Komarov noted that processes requiring government cooperation have sped up. "Frankly, our entire system for construction and connection permits has accelerated significantly compared to the pre-war period," Komarov said.

However, he expressed dissatisfaction with interactions with the Antimonopoly Committee. "Everyone understands that changes are needed. On the other hand, we are being checked for compliance with criteria that need to be revised. It's like a Kafkaesque scenario – gradually undermining common sense. This is particularly frustrating when resources are scarce for even basic needs," Komarov stated.

It was previously reported that Kyivstar had tripled its network's energy resilience, investing more than UAH 2.3 billion since the onset of Russia's full-scale invasion.

As of early January 2025, the operator’s network, consisting of 65,000 base stations located across technological sites in Ukraine, had more than 197,000 batteries (each with a nominal capacity of 12V 100 Ah). Over 2,700 generators support the operation of key electronic communication infrastructure facilities. In 2025, Kyivstar plans to install over 1,000 additional high-capacity generators and more than 52,000 batteries.

The company also began a large-scale UPS replacement in its fixed network, swapping out depleted batteries for more powerful iron-phosphate batteries capable of supporting fixed-line internet service for up to 10 hours. Over the next three months, Kyivstar planned to install 35,000 such batteries, with plans to procure 85,000 new batteries in total.

Additionally, in 2025, Kyivstar intends to invest UAH 1 billion in further deployment of energy-efficient GPON internet technology.

As of September 2024, Kyivstar served around 23.3 million mobile subscribers and over 1.1 million Home Internet subscribers in Ukraine. The company offers services using a wide range of mobile and fixed technologies, including 4G, Big Data, Cloud solutions, cybersecurity services, and digital TV. Kyivstar is also developing new telecom technologies in Ukraine and plans to invest $1 billion in this direction from 2023 to 2027.

The company supports Ukraine in overcoming wartime challenges and has allocated over UAH 2 billion over the past two years to support the Armed Forces, its subscribers, and social projects. Kyivstar is publicly traded on the Nasdaq stock exchange in New York.

Tags: #power #kyivstar

MORE ABOUT

20:49 07.05.2025
Zaporizhia NPP once again loses one of two power grids due to shelling

Zaporizhia NPP once again loses one of two power grids due to shelling

12:53 06.05.2025
Kyivstar's active VoLTE subscriber base in Ukraine reaches 6.5 mln

Kyivstar's active VoLTE subscriber base in Ukraine reaches 6.5 mln

20:25 01.05.2025
Ukrzaliznytsia receives 23 backup powerhouses from Netherlands, Switzerland

Ukrzaliznytsia receives 23 backup powerhouses from Netherlands, Switzerland

11:14 28.04.2025
Vodafone Ukraine, Kyivstar mobile operators complete 2100 MHz spectrum swap

Vodafone Ukraine, Kyivstar mobile operators complete 2100 MHz spectrum swap

19:52 14.04.2025
DTEK restores power supply to 75,500 households in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk regions in week

DTEK restores power supply to 75,500 households in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk regions in week

18:59 10.04.2025
Kyivstar interested in acquiring e-commerce or classifieds assets, and Fintech – Komarov

Kyivstar interested in acquiring e-commerce or classifieds assets, and Fintech – Komarov

20:47 03.04.2025
SBU reports in absentia suspicion of seizure of Zaporizhia NPP to three Russian generals, their accomplices

SBU reports in absentia suspicion of seizure of Zaporizhia NPP to three Russian generals, their accomplices

20:31 02.04.2025
Kyivstar closes deal to acquire 97% of Uklon for $155.2 mln

Kyivstar closes deal to acquire 97% of Uklon for $155.2 mln

15:37 28.03.2025
Kyivstar begins negotiations to acquire Uklon in early 2023, deal to close next week – Kyivstar CEO

Kyivstar begins negotiations to acquire Uklon in early 2023, deal to close next week – Kyivstar CEO

16:56 26.03.2025
Kyivstar specialists join eliminating consequences of cyberattack on Ukrzaliznytsia

Kyivstar specialists join eliminating consequences of cyberattack on Ukrzaliznytsia

HOT NEWS

EBRD revises Ukraine 2025 growth forecast down to 3.3% from 3.5%

Ukraine receives EUR 1 bln from EU under ERA program

Ukrainian govt expects Reconstruction Fund with USA to start working within weeks

Ukraine expects U.S. contributions to Reconstruction Fund this year via cash, military aid

Ukraine's forex reserves in April increase by 10.2%, to historical maximum of $46.7 bln

LATEST

ICU together with Ulis creates real estate investment fund Ulis.Vorokhta for UAH 200 mln

Agro enterprises receive UAH 44.5 bln under various state programs in 2025 - Shmyhal

Ukraine sends 90% of its sugar exports to Middle East, North Africa in 2024/25

Dragon Capital forecasts Ukraine's GDP growth at 2.5% in case of continued war, 3.5-5.5% under ceasefire scenario

Environment Minister: Preliminary agreements reached with donors to restore flow of Saksahan River, secure water supply for 1.4 mln Ukrainians

DTEK Energy plans annual eurobond buybacks of up to $100 mln, seeks changes to bond terms

EBRD revises Ukraine 2025 growth forecast down to 3.3% from 3.5%

Quarter of job offers on Ukrainian labor market offered by processing industry – survey

Arricano continues restoration work on cultural heritage sites in Lukianivka

Loss from fraudulent card transactions in 2024 increases by 37% while their number decreases by 1% – NBU

AD
AD