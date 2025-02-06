Kyivstar to increase network resilience to 10 hours of operation without power by mid-2025

Kyivstar, the largest mobile operator in Ukraine, whose network currently operates for 4 hours during power outages, plans to extend this duration to 10 hours by mid-2025, CEO Oleksandr Komarov announced.

"We need to ensure higher levels of network resilience. We are making progress... Theoretically, by the second quarter, it should be up to 10 hours. In practice, most sites will operate for 6 to 8 hours, even during blackouts. Currently, the entire network already maintains over four hours of operation," Komarov said during the European Business Association's discussion "Global Outlook: Enduring Change" held in Kyiv on Wednesday.

According to him, Kyivstar plans to complete a large-scale program to replace uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems in its fixed internet network by the second quarter. Around 90,000 units are set to be replaced.

Komarov noted that Kyivstar has already built 1,500 base stations for stable operation in the 2100 MHz spectrum. However, the company will continue investing in telecom infrastructure and needs to construct 2,300 base stations to fully operate in the spectrum.

"Over two years, we invested more than $400 million as part of a $1 billion investment program. We aim to accelerate in 2025, but it's becoming increasingly difficult. For example, in 2023, we built 1,000 sites, which was much easier than in 2024," Komarov explained.

Inflation, rising metal prices, labor shortages, and difficulties with movement within Ukraine for men of conscription age are among the challenges hindering the company's plans.

At the same time, Komarov noted that processes requiring government cooperation have sped up. "Frankly, our entire system for construction and connection permits has accelerated significantly compared to the pre-war period," Komarov said.

However, he expressed dissatisfaction with interactions with the Antimonopoly Committee. "Everyone understands that changes are needed. On the other hand, we are being checked for compliance with criteria that need to be revised. It's like a Kafkaesque scenario – gradually undermining common sense. This is particularly frustrating when resources are scarce for even basic needs," Komarov stated.

It was previously reported that Kyivstar had tripled its network's energy resilience, investing more than UAH 2.3 billion since the onset of Russia's full-scale invasion.

As of early January 2025, the operator’s network, consisting of 65,000 base stations located across technological sites in Ukraine, had more than 197,000 batteries (each with a nominal capacity of 12V 100 Ah). Over 2,700 generators support the operation of key electronic communication infrastructure facilities. In 2025, Kyivstar plans to install over 1,000 additional high-capacity generators and more than 52,000 batteries.

The company also began a large-scale UPS replacement in its fixed network, swapping out depleted batteries for more powerful iron-phosphate batteries capable of supporting fixed-line internet service for up to 10 hours. Over the next three months, Kyivstar planned to install 35,000 such batteries, with plans to procure 85,000 new batteries in total.

Additionally, in 2025, Kyivstar intends to invest UAH 1 billion in further deployment of energy-efficient GPON internet technology.

As of September 2024, Kyivstar served around 23.3 million mobile subscribers and over 1.1 million Home Internet subscribers in Ukraine. The company offers services using a wide range of mobile and fixed technologies, including 4G, Big Data, Cloud solutions, cybersecurity services, and digital TV. Kyivstar is also developing new telecom technologies in Ukraine and plans to invest $1 billion in this direction from 2023 to 2027.

The company supports Ukraine in overcoming wartime challenges and has allocated over UAH 2 billion over the past two years to support the Armed Forces, its subscribers, and social projects. Kyivstar is publicly traded on the Nasdaq stock exchange in New York.