18:08 16.05.2024

One of those wounded in enemy attack on Vovchansk community in serious condition

Six people sustained blast wounds as a result of a cluster ammunition strike by the Russian occupation forces on the Vovchansk community, Kharkiv region, one of them is in serious condition.

"A 28-year-old intern of the Buhayivka hospital is in serious condition," the press service of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration said.

The other five injured people, including an anesthesiologist, 43, two drivers, 39 and 50, a local resident, 48, and head of Vovchansk Town Military Administration, are in moderate condition. All of them were hospitalized.

Tags: #kharkiv_region #attack

