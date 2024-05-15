Facts

19:34 15.05.2024

Assistance hub for evacuees operating in Kharkiv – URCS

1 min read
Assistance hub for evacuees operating in Kharkiv – URCS

Citizens evacuated from Kharkiv region areas that are under constant shelling by the Russian occupation army receive assistance at a regional center's hub.

"There is a hub in Kharkiv that provides humanitarian assistance to citizens evacuated from dangerous areas of Kharkiv region. It works to provide humanitarian and psychological assistance from the Ukrainian Red Cross, as well as legal and other advice from international and volunteer organizations," the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) said on Facebook on Wednesday.

Volunteers at the hub also offer evacuated citizens options for settlements in temporary places of residence, created on the basis of educational institution dormitories.

On Wednesday, the hub was visited by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereschuk, Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov, and UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Ukraine Denise Brown.

Tags: #kharkiv #urcs

