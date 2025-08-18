Kharkiv death toll from latest Russia attack rises to 7

The death toll from the morning enemy drone strike on the Industrial District of Kharkiv has risen to seven, Mayor Igor Terekhov said.

"A few minutes ago, the body of another victim of the morning terrorist attack on Kharkiv was pulled from under the rubble. The dead are now seven," Terekhov wrote on Telegram on Monday, having previously reported six deaths.

Earlier, the Prosecutor General's Office reported five deaths and at least 30 injuries from the enemy attack. Kharkiv Regional Military Administration head Oleh Synehubov, said two children were killed and six were injured.

Kharkiv has declared a state of mourning over the deaths and injuries of civilians.