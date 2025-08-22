Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:43 22.08.2025

Ukrainian Red Cross to provide financial assistance to registered evacuees in Lozova transit centre

1 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) will provide financial assistance to evacuees who have registered at the Lozova transit center (Kharkiv region).

“As of 20 August 2025, the Ukrainian Red Cross team has begun registering evacuees at the Lozova transit centre in Kharkiv region. Each registered individual receives financial assistance of UAH 10,800. Around 500 people are expected to receive support by mid-September, with the possibility of the programme being extended,” URCS said on Facebook Friday.

The assistance is provided to people evacuated from the Donetsk region — specifically from the Pokrovsk area and the following communities: Dobropillia, Bilozerske, Novodonetske, Kryvorizhia, Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, and Lyman. On average, 100 to 120 people are evacuated daily.

The Lozova transit centre was established as an additional facility to ease the burden on the overcrowded centre in Pavlohrad. Volunteers from the Lozova city-district and Kharkiv regional branches of the Ukrainian Red Cross are on-site daily. An emergency response team also operates at the centre, providing transport and distributing humanitarian aid as needed.

The Ukrainian Red Cross is the only humanitarian organisation providing direct cash assistance at evacuation sites.

The project is being implemented with the support of the Danish Red Cross.

Tags: #kharkiv_region #urcs #financial_assistance

