URCS helping evacuees from Donetsk region

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross (URCS) provide assistance to evacuees from Donetsk region at the transit center in Lozova (Kharkiv region).

“Recently, a transit centre for evacuees from Donetsk was opened in the town of Lozova, Kharkiv region. Volunteers from the Lozova branch of the Ukrainian Red Cross promptly arrived to provide assistance, offering first aid and psychological first aid,” URCS said on Facebook.

Volunteers provide first aid and psychological assistance. For evacuated children, with the assistance of the Ukrainian Red Cross, a psychosocial support zone has been organized in the transit center, where volunteers conduct psychoeducational sessions. If necessary, everyone is treated to tea and snacks.